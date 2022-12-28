Provide connectivity between Suburban and City Bus Stands

December 28, 2022

Sir,

There is a lot of mess in front of KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand in city. Autos which were earlier forced to park in queue is no longer followed. Auto drivers will be hunting for passengers with exorbitant rates. Buses too stop deep inside the bus stand and passengers have to walk a lot.

Only North and a few West- bound buses like 116 and 119 from City Bus Stand (CBS) come near the arrival gate. A commoner has to walk all the way to CBS and take buses or walk till the Arch near departure Gate of Suburban Bus Stand to take a bus to CBS, which is messy.

Frequent shuttle service between Suburban and City Bus Stands is needed like in Bengaluru or even a circular bus route between Railway Station, Suburban Bus Stand arrival Gate and City Bus Stand. The Road opposite Suburban Bus Stand can be improved with bays for city buses just like done in Mandya.

– Vasanth, JP Nagar, 26.12.2022

