PU student goes missing 
News

PU student goes missing 

July 3, 2026

Mysuru: A 17-year-old PU student, who left his house in Ramakrishnanagar at about 3.30 am on June 29, has since gone missing from city. 

The missing youth is Benedict Joseph, who was pursuing his I PU course at a private college in Mysuru. 

He is 5.4 ft. tall, normal built, oily red complexioned, speaks Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and English and was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants at the time of going missing. Those having any information about the missing youth may contact Kuvempunagar Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418124 or call Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339. 

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