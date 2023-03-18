Pu.Ti.Na Birth Anniversary and Kavya Vyasanga Goshti-35 on Mar. 19
Pu.Ti.Na Birth Anniversary and Kavya Vyasanga Goshti-35 on Mar. 19

March 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The valedictory of Pu.Ti.Na Birth Anniversary and Kavya Vyasanga Goshti-35 organised by Mysuru Jilla Gamaka Kala Parishat will be held at Namana Kala Mantapa in Krishna-murthypuram here on Mar. 19.

Karnataka Kalashri Indrani Anantha Ram will give a music programme at 10.30 am. She will be accompanied by Indu Shekar on tabla and Sharath on keyboard.

The stage programme will be held at 11 am in which retired Kannada Professor Dr. K. Anantharamu will deliver valedictory address. Litterateur and retired Kannada Professor S. Shivaji Jois will be the chief guest and will be the main speaker. Regional College of Education retired Kannada Professor S. Raghavendra Bhat will preside and deliver Presidential address.

The Kavya Vyasanga Goshti-35 will be held at 12.30 pm. Kavya: ‘PuTiNa’s Srihari Charite – Ullasa 33 – Nivedanam’ Vaachana by Dr. Jyothi Shankar and Vyaakhyaana by Dr. N.K. Ramasheshan. Sangeetha Keshav will anchor the session. Phani Srinivas will  be present. Several poets will do Kavya Vachana and Vyaakhyaana.

For details, call Ph: 0821-2331721 or Mob: 99869-09119, according to a press release from the Parishat.

