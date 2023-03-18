‘Satyada Anavaranada Suvarna Pradarshana Sambhrama’: Rangayana to stage 50th show of ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ tomorrow
March 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 50th show of ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, a play scripted by Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, has been organised at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises tomorrow (Mar. 19) at 6 pm.

The popular play has so far run into packed houses in different parts of the State with tickets sold out well in advance.

Ahead of the 50th show, a programme titled ‘Satyada Anavaranada Suvarna Pradarshana Sambhrama’ has been organised at Bhoomigeeta at 11 am tomorrow.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji will grace the occasion. Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy will be the chief guest.

Senior Journalist Ravindra Joshi and Academician M. Ashok Kumar will share their opinions about the play.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa will preside.

Meanwhile, the 49th show of ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ will  be staged at Bhoomigeeta at 6 pm today. Tickets are priced at Rs. 100. Rangayana can be contacted on Ph: 0821-2512639/29.

