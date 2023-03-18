Fifth Convocation of JSS STU

March 18, 2023

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to deliver Convocation address on Mar. 20

Mysore/Mysuru: The fifth convocation ceremony of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, has been organised on Mar. 20 at 4 pm at Rajendra Auditorium in the Varsity campus (SJCE), said its Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel here yesterday, the VC said that “Chancellor of JSS STU Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion and distribute degrees and medals to the students. Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will deliver the convocation address. Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, will administer oath to the graduates.”

A total of 986 BE graduates, 54 BCA, 176 M.Tech, 103 MCA, 47 M.Sc, 227 MBA and 11 Ph.D candidates will be receiving various degrees and 56 students will be receiving the medals. Out of the total medals, 34 medals are being given for top scoring students in respective branches and 22 endowment medals, added Dr. Santosh Kumar.

JSS STU offers 11 Undergraduate programmes, 31 Post-graduate programmes and doctoral programmes in all disciplines. Around 6,000 students are pursuing various courses and 90 percent of the students have got jobs, decorating top positions in reputed companies in the country and abroad. Even amid economic meltdown, 90 percent of successful students have secured jobs with the annual pay package in the range of Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 24 lakh.

There has been a good response for online education too. It has been planned to introduce 10 more academic programmes, with Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security in the offing.