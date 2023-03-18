Fire destroys scrap cushion materials at Lakshmi Theatre premises
March 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the iconic Lakshmi Theatre on Chamaraja Double Road is being partially demolished after the popular single-screen cine theatre ceased functioning two years ago, fire broke out in the premises of the theatre this morning, destroying scrap cushions, rexine, upholstery and other fabrics of the demolished theatre dumped on a vacant space.

The fire broke out at about 7.30 am and soon engulfed the entire vacant space, billowing thick smoke all around, which scared the residents in the vicinity, motorists and other on goers. Soon fire personnel from Saraswathipuram Fire Station rushed to the spot and succeeded in dousing out the fire in a half-an-hour operation.

As a thick bellow of smoke emanated from the spot, vehicular movement on the busy Chamaraja Double Road (100 ft. Road) was stopped for half-an-hour, it is learnt.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage was not immediately known. However, it is suspected that someone may have thrown a lighted cigarette which triggered the fire.

