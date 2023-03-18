Tiger found dead at Nagarahole
March 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A tiger was found dead at Agasanahundi in the Veeranahosahalli Range (B.R. Katte Beat) of Nagarahole National Park yesterday.

The tiger was aged around four to five years and the carcass had injuries sustained in what is suspected to be a territorial fight with another male. The spinal cord was broken and its forelimb was fractured, said Dr. H. Ramesh, who conducted the post-mortem.

After the territorial fight, the tiger subsequently tried to hunt a porcupine as its quails were found embedded in its mouth and legs. The tiger succumbed to complications arising out of internal bleeding.

The procedures were conducted as per the protocols laid down by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in the presence of senior officials of the Forest Department including DCF C. Harsha Kumar, ACF Hunsur Division D.S. Dayanand, Wildlife Warden Kruthika Alanahalli, RFO Ganaraj Patagar and DRFO C. Sachin. The carcass was incinerated after the post-mortem.

