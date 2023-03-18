Tyagaraja Aradhana Mahotsava held
March 18, 2023

Sri Tyagaraja Award and Pratibha Puraskar presented

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Mulakanadu Sabha and Mulakandu Sabha Charitable Trust had organised Santa Sri Tyagaraja Swamy Aradhana Mahotsava in city recently.

Over 250 people took part in the event enthusiastically. The annual Sri Tyagaraja Award was presented to renowned flautist Vid. T.R. Srinath and Vidu. Vijaya Balakrishna.

Vidu. R. Chandrika and team comprising M.S. Tyagarajan, Rajalakshmi Vijayakumar presented Pancharatna Krithis.

Winners of Classical Music competitions were presented with awards and Pratibha Puraskar was given to community students along with scholarship.

Programme sponsor Vid. L.N. Shastry presided over the event.

Prof. B. Sureshwara and Mulakanadu Sabha Charitable Trust President K.N. Gurumurthy spoke on the occasion.

G. Srinath welcomed the gathering. B.S. Shailaja proposed a vote of thanks.

