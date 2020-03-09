Puneeth Rajkumar chosen as Development Ambassador for Chamarajanagar
News

Puneeth Rajkumar chosen as Development Ambassador for Chamarajanagar

March 9, 2020

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor, ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar has been nominated as Development Ambassador to the border district of Chamarajanagar, the office of the district in-charge Minister said on Saturday.

Chamarajanagar district in-charge and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar met the actor at his residence and invited him to be the Development Ambassador on behalf of the district administration, an official release said. Puneeth is the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar and the family hails from Chamarajanagar district. The proposal was made by Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner, Dr. M.R. Ravi, who wrote to the actor requesting him to be the Development Ambassador. 

‘The appeal addressed to Puneeth Rajkumar drew attention to the current status of Chamarajanagar district that is rich in culture and tradition. The district is home to Male Mahadeshwara Betta (M.M. Hills), Biligirirangana Betta (BR Hills) and Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta,’ said Ravi, urging the actor to help take forward the vision to develop the region. 

‘Puneeth’s functioning as Ambassador will quicken the pace of development in sectors like tourism, industries among others,’ said Suresh Kumar. 

‘The district administration has plans for comprehensive development of the region besides taking steps for conservation of natural resources, environment and wildlife, and beautification of towns and urban areas,’ said Ravi.

There are plans to launch a literacy drive to cover nearly 2.5 lakh people and also take up industrialisation of the region to help generate jobs. 

Accepting the district administration’s invitation, Puneeth said he felt privileged to work as Development Ambassador of Chamarajanagar district, where his father, thespian actor Dr. Rajkumar was born and spent initial days of his life. “I have an emotional connection with Chamarajanagar district and have plans to organise a programme there in memory of my late father,” he was quoted as saying in a release. 

READ ALSO  High voter turnout keeps candidates guessing in Chamarajanagar

The actor was felicitated with a shawl and Mysuru Peta on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching