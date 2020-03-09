Students tour Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and Mysore Palace

March 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Kashmiri youth who are visiting Mysuru under the ‘Kashmir Youth Exchange Programme,’ visited Ramakrishna Ashram, Ramakrishna Vidyashala and Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) here yesterday.

The Youth Exchange Programme has been organised by The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, under the theme, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), New Delhi and Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK)- Mysuru.

During their brief sojourn to Ashram, 132 Kashmiri students interacted with the Ashram residents and visited the room where Jnanapith awardee Kuvempu had resided in the Ashram. Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji briefed the youth about the Ashram and its activities.

Later, during their visit to Ramakrishna Vidyashala, they watched a documentary on Ramakrishna Vidyashala.

Knowledge Park, which was inaugurated by CNR Rao and the Swimming pool, which was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1957, Nisarga Niketana and School Library were the other places the Kashmiri youth visited while on their tour of the Ashram.

They also witnessed Mysore Palace illumination in the evening and clicked selfies in front of the royal Palace.

NYK District Youth Coordinator S. Siddaramappa, S.U. Jamadar, NYKS Treasurer Chandragiri Gowda, Social worker Anita and others were present.

