Patients at Cheluvamba Hospital air grievances to Minister

March 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar received a flurry of grievances from the patients and their caretakers when he visited Cheluvamba Hospital here on Saturday. The Minister carried out an inspection of Cheluvamba Hospital, a constituent of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) here.

Later speaking to press persons, Dr. Sudhakar said that State Government Hospitals will soon be improved to top standards. Pointing out that Government Hospitals will be improved to provide quality medical service and get accreditation from NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers), the Minister said that the Medical Education Department would set up a ‘Vision Group’ that includes medical experts and doctors from various hospitals.

This Group will chalk out plans and programmes to have the best medical facilities in Hospitals and quality education in Medical Colleges, he said and added that the Group will be set up in 10 days, with Sri Jayadeva Institute of. Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath as one of the Members.

Continuing, Dr. Sudhakar said that the work load on Cheluvamba Hospital staff will be reduced once the Multi-facility Hospital opens. Noting that as Cheluvamba Hospital is a heritage building, the Department cannot take up new constructions, the Minister said that the Multi-facility Hospital is likely to be completed by June and this facility will address the shortage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the present building. The new Hospital will also lessen the burden on K.R. Hospital, he added.

Minister interacting with one of the patients and caretakers.

He further said that the shortage of Group-C and Group-D staff and Paramedical staff in Government Hospitals will be addressed by revising the Cadre and Recruitment Rules.

Earlier during the day, the Minister visited Sri Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital and PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road.

MMC&RI Dean & Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Cheluvamba Hospital Head Dr. Pramila, Staff and Medical College students were present.

