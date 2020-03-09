Shuka Vana, Bonsai Garden at Ganapathy Ashram temporarily closed
News

Shuka Vana, Bonsai Garden at Ganapathy Ashram temporarily closed

March 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Shuka Vana’ (Parrot Park) in the sprawling Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in city has been temporarily closed from today (Mar. 9) until further notice as precautionary measure following COVID-19,   Ashram authorities said.

They said that the Park will be closed due to threat of spread of coronavirus. This is for the first time that the Park has been closed for such a long time. Earlier it had closed for one or two days due to bird flu. The decision has been taken as the tourists and devotees including foreigners visit the Ashram in large numbers.

The Ashram authorities have also closed the famous Kishkindha Moolika Bonsai Garden and Vishwam Museum in the premises for the same reason.

The ‘Shuka Vana’ consists of Amazon parrots of about 468 species of birds. They fly around the 60-foot-tall free-flight aviary, once in a while swooping down for a peck at food brought in by visitors. 

‘Shuka Vana’ has entered the Guinness book of World Records for housing the largest number of bird species in an aviary. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching