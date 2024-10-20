Purchase of land on KRS Road: Fresh case likely against CM, wife over ‘illegality’

October 20, 2024

Bengaluru / Mysuru: As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Lokayukta intensify its investigation into the site allotment scam at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) concerning the allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, in exchange for her 3.16-acre land at Kesare, new allegations have surfaced adding further complexity to the high-profile case.

Parvathi is now accused of illegally acquiring MUDA land. Gangaraju, an RTI activist from Mysuru, has alleged that the CM’s wife purchased a parcel of land (property number 65/C) that belonged to A.S. Ganesh Dixit, located at Survey No. 454 on KRS Road near Hebbal in Mysuru taluk, for Rs. 1.85 crore. Dixit owned a total of 4.11 acres.

Gangaraju has stated that he intends to file a complaint with the Karnataka Governor, seeking the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with this fresh allegation involving his wife Parvathi.

According to Gangaraju, Parvathi got 2023.42 square metres of land registered in her name at Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office on Sept. 29, 2023.

However, 835.5 square metres of this land were part of a road and contained a pipeline, as per the MUDA plan on Nov. 29, 2019. After realising the issue, Parvathi had the records rectified, re-registering 1,187.92 square metres (out of the original 2023.42 square metres of land registered by her) on Aug. 31, 2024, excluding the road and pipeline area.

The land in question, located on KRS Road, is a prime commercial spot. Gangaraju claimed that Parvathi acquired a portion of this land that was originally earmarked for MUDA’s infrastructure projects. He further alleged that she registered this section in her name, raising serious questions about the legality of the transaction.

After Gangaraju brought the issue to light through an RTI application, amendments were made to the land records on Aug. 30 and 31, 2024, reducing the registered land to exclude the MUDA properties.

“Ganesh Dixit had set aside land for a road and pipeline, but Parvathi included this area in her registration on Sept. 29, 2023, when she purchased the property. After I sought information under RTI, Parvathi, aware of the situation, re-registered the land, excluding the MUDA portion. It has become a pattern for Parvathi to return the land as soon as she faces any legal issues. She did the same in her 3.16-acre land in Kesare through which she got 14 sites in Vijayanagar,” he explained.