50:50 ratio land swap deal for CM’s wife:ED poses 41 questions to MUDA; seeks documents

October 20, 2024

Mysuru: In its investigation into the allotment of 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages, exchanged for her 3.16-acre land at Kesare under the 50:50 ratio scheme, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has posed 41 questions to MUDA officials.

The four-page document, titled “Questionnaire for Mysore Urban Development Authority,” was prepared on Oct. 5, 2024, and signed by Assistant Director Murali Kannan, attached to the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED’s inquiry focuses on the land scam, with 41 detailed questions regarding the allotment of the 14 sites to Parvathi. Among them, the ED seeks a copy of the preliminary notification dated 18.09.1992 concerning land acquisition for Devanur Layout, particularly for Kesare Village. It also requests the final notification dated 20.08.1997, covering the statutory provisions for land acquisition in Kesare.

Sketch of Devanur Layout

The ED has demanded a sketch of the land earmarked for Devanur Layout, highlighting survey numbers 462 and 464, along with the Joint Measurement Survey (JMC) conducted for these sites. Additionally, it seeks details of compensation payments and price fixation for the Kesare land acquisition.

Further questions include copies of the general award from 31.10.1997, the Deputy Commissioner’s approval, the award notice from 30.03.1998, and whether the compensation for Survey Nos. 462 and 464 were deposited with judicial authorities. The ED also probes into whether any claim was filed by the landowner for the general award.

Details of other allottees

The investigation covers the formation of sites on Survey Nos. 462 and 464, asking for sketches, proceedings and details of the 19 persons allotted sites there. The ED inquired whether any money was collected from these 19 individuals and the current status of the allotments.

Notably, the agency is scrutinising the representation submitted by J. Devaraju (who sold the land to CM’s brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy) on 13.08.1996, questioning when it was received, whether it included a legal heir certificate, and if any proceedings were conducted based on it.

Denotification details

The ED demanded a copy of the denotification related to Survey No. 464, seeking the reasons for it, whether the entire survey number was denotified, and if any subsequent land acquisition occurred. Additionally, it asked for approval documents and the rules for compensation fixation for the 3.16-acre land in Survey No. 464.

The probe also seeks MUDA resolutions, particularly the 2017 recommendation to allot alternative sites to Parvathi and the 2021 resolution. It asks for the representation submitted by Parvathi on 25.10.2021, the relinquishment deed from 25.11.2021, and the Government order dated 05.01.2022.

Government approved documents

The ED sought information on the 50:50 scheme for alternative site allotment to land losers, whether it was approved by the State Government, and details of alternative site allotments for the 3.16-acre land in Kesare.

The investigation also covers the current status of the Devanur Layout, the extent of land acquired, sites formed and allocated, unused land and compensation paid under the 50:50 scheme. The ED sought year-wise details on the 3.16-acre land’s development work, expenses and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan obtained for the project.

Finally, the ED sought details into the specifics of the 14 alternative sites allocated to Parvathi, including layout names, site details and the selection methodology. It also inquires whether any other applications were received for these sites.