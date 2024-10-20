I will become CM again with people’s blessings: HDK

October 20, 2024

Mandya, Oct. 20- Expressing doubts over the completion of five years tenure (2023-28) by the Congress Government, Union Minister and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said that he would become the Chief Minister again with the blessings of the people even before 2028.

Speaking to press persons after taking part in the valedictory of the two-day Udyoga Mela at Mandya on Saturday, Kumaraswamy said he believes the people would give him another opportunity to become the Chief Minister, may be even before 2028 as he has serious doubts about the Congress completing its tenure.

Pointing out that he has not got an opportunity for becoming the CM for a full five-year term, HDK said he was the CM twice under the mercy of others. Noting that the people have seen his administration, he expressed confidence that they would give him another opportunity to become the CM, this time for a full term.

Alleging that public money is getting looted and Government properties are being grabbed in the state, he said that the Congress Government can give Rs. 10,000 under Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme against the monthly Rs. 2,000, if it puts a break on loot of public money.