City Congress stages candle light demonstration
News

City Congress stages candle light demonstration

October 20, 2024

Mysuru:Accusing the Centre of making attempts to destabilise the popularly elected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah  led  Congress Government in the State by misusing central  agencies such as CBI, I-T and ED, the city Congress, in association with Dalit Mahasabha and Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike, took out a candlelight demonstration in the city yesterday.

The protestors who gathered in front of Town Hall, staged the candle light demonstration, raised slogans against the Centre, State BJP and Central agencies for making efforts to pull down the Government.

Addressing the protestors, Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike President K.S. Shivaramu said the opposition parties in the state were jealous of the Siddaramaiah Government and hence they are making attempts to destabilise it. Charging the Centre of plotting to bring down the Government either by hook or crook, he alleged that CBI, ED and I-T have become tools in the hands of the Centre and are acting as per the directions of their masters.

Shivaramu warned of intensifying the protest if the Centre continues to unfairly target the Siddaramaiah Government using central agencies.

Dalit Mahasabha leader S. Maridevaiah, City Congress leaders S. Rajesh, Lokesh Madapura, Yogesh, Ravinandan, Prakash, Ravi, Siddaraju, Keshava, Sunil, Ravi Nayaka, Srinivas and others took part in the protest.

