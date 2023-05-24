Put an end to moral policing: CM Siddharamaiah to Cops

May 24, 2023

We do not want a single paisa from you and you need not pay anybody: Dy.CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: In his maiden meeting with top Police officials after the Congress Government came to power, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on Tuesday warned that jurisdictional officers will be held responsible if law and order situation deteriorates, and asked them to act against those disturbing harmony through social media posts.

“There will be no moral policing anymore. We will put an end to this. The Police must not look at crimes through the prism of this religion or that religion. All people must be viewed equally and must be given equal protection,” the CM added.

“We have told the Police to have a people-friendly administration. Secondly, they must behave in a courteous manner with people who come to the Police Station. The responsibility for checking illegal activities will also vest on respective Deputy Commissioners and not just Police Inspectors,” he noted.

“Whatever illegal activities occur in a region whether it is rowdyism, gambling and other illegal activities, the officers will also be held responsible,” the CM added.

No ‘saffronisation’

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who was also present at the meeting, pointing to a few incidents under the previous BJP regime said, the new Government will not allow ‘saffronisation’ of the Police Department.

“Are you going to saffronise the Police Department? This is not allowed in our Government. I know how you insulted the Department by wearing saffron clothes in Mangaluru, Vijayapura and Bagalkot. If you have respect for the country, you should work with the national flag,” Shivakumar said.

“Karnataka Police Department had a good reputation in the entire country. You have ruined that honour and dignity. Everywhere you look it’s corruption,” Shivakumar added.

Accusing the Police of filing false cases against Congress leaders and workers, Siddharamaiah and him during the BJP rule, Shivakumar said, “I know how you behaved with me and Siddharamaiah when we did the ‘PayCM’ campaign in the past. Cases have been filed against us. Thousands of false cases have been filed against our workers. But no case was filed against the opposite party.”

“People are expecting a big change and it should start with the Police Department itself. The message of change should go to the people. Your past behaviour will not repeat. You have to change and your attitude must change,” he stated.

Talking about the involvement of an Additional Director General of Police rank official in the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, Shivakumar said it shows how “bad the department is”. He accused the Police of ‘harassing’ Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who brought the scam to light.

“We do not want a single paisa from you and you need not pay anybody. We want to ensure a hassle-free environment for the public. No more drugs or any kind of rowdyism will be tolerated and the Police will be responsible for all this. We should give a corruption-free Government. All unauthorised clubs will be closed,” he added.