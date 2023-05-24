Focus now on monsoon preparedness in Mysuru

May 24, 2023

DC warns of lodging FIRs against erring officials

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to solve water-logging problems in Mysuru this monsoon, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has sent out a stern message to officers: Perform or face FIRs for dereliction of duty.

Addressing a meeting on monsoon preparedness at his office last evening, the DC asked the District and Taluk-level officers to be alert as the monsoon damages have already started. “In the coming days, rains will only intensify and we must be prepared with personnel and equipment like fire and emergency services, boats, diving experts, ropes and other rescue materials. Track the records of damages in the past and take preventive measures,” the DC said.

“Some of the officers are showing an unfavourable attitude towards the general public. As a result, they suffer a lot during the rainy season. It is a common problem each and every year that during monsoon season water accumulates on roads and clogs the drainage system. Officers must prepare a concrete plan in advance to meet the problem of laying underground pipes and other sewerage work well before the start of monsoon,” he said.

Asking the local officers to set up 24×7 control rooms at Taluk levels, the DC said that support and aid must reach the aggrieved residents within 24 hours as there is no point in a delayed response. “You must take necessary steps to avoid the last minute chaos. Action will be initiated against the erring officials for the undue delay in the progress of the work as delaying tactics will cost dear both to the administration as well as the residents,” Dr. Rajendra noted.

Remove drainage congestion

Municipal Corporations should ensure prompt remedial action in case of drainage congestion and must be well-equipped to deal with any eventuality on account of heavy rains. Deploying smart water management tools could also be effective in tackling the problem of water-logging, he added.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy told the DC that engineers from all nine Zones have been directed to take immediate action and undertake necessary measures. “Heavy rains last Sunday caused localised flooding in certain low-lying areas, with residents attributing the issue to blocked drains. Of the 65 wards, there are issues in six wards and they are being addressed,” he said.

The civic body has initiated a comprehensive plan to unclog stormwater drains across all three Constituencies and the obstruction of rainwater flow is primarily attributed to the accumulation of waste in the Raja Kaluves (stormwater channels), he noted.

“We have instructed our staff to prioritise the clearing of stormwater drains on an urgent basis and additionally, trees that are prone to collapsing during heavy rains and posing risks to life and property are being identified and pruned as a precautionary measure,” the Commissioner added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Rajaram, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, Assistant Commissioner Kamalabai and other Taluk-level officers were present.