Puttamma (90), a resident of Vontikoppal, passed away yesterday morning at her residence in city.

She leaves behind four sons — Mysore Co-operative Bank Director Pailwan Chikkaputti, Kannada activist K. Madesh, Vishakantu and Mahadevappa, four daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam here last evening.