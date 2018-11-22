Rotary Intl. District 3181 Sports competitions

Rotary International District 3181, comprising over 70 clubs across Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, has organised sports competition for its members and their families on Nov.24 and 25 at SJCE Grounds in city.

The competition is being organised to bring the families of Rotarians together which will also give the members an opportunity to interact and learn the efforts of the Clubs to serve the communities.

Grand Master M.S. Thejkumar will be the chief guest. District Governor Rtn. MPHF P. Rohinath will be the guest of honour and will flag off the events.

District Secretary (Events) Rtn. PHF S. Santosh Shetty will be the guest of honour at the valedictory function to be held on Nov.25 and will distribute prizes, medals and certificates to the winners and other participants.