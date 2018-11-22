State-level PU College Boys-Girls Athletics Meet from tomorrow

The Department of PU Education and Vijaya Vittala PU College, Mysuru, have jointly organised a State-level PU College Boys-Girls Athletics Meet (2018-19) at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad here from Nov.23 to 26.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate the Meet at 4 pm tomorrow (Nov.23). MLA Tanveer Sait will preside. Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh will receive the Sports Torch. MPs Pratap Simha, R. Dhruvanarayan and L.R. Shivaramegowda will be the guests.

International athlete Reena George will be felicitated during the inaugural.

Over 2,500 boys and girls from 32 districts of the State are expected to take part in the four-day event.

The valedictory will be held at the same venue at 3.30 pm on Nov.26. DDPU Dr. Dayananda will preside.

Karnataka State Government Employees Association – Bengaluru President H.K. Ramu will distribute prizes.

University of Mysore’s Dept. of Physical Education Director Dr. P. Krishnaiah, Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions Secretary R. Vasudev Bhat, DDPI Mamatha, Mysuru District PU College Principals Association President S.M. Tulasidas, Principal and Sports Committee Convenor Nagamallesh and Karnataka State PE Teachers Association-Mysuru President Basavaraju will be the chief guests.