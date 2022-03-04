Rabid dog on biting-spree injures more than 50 people in Hunsur
News

Rabid dog on biting-spree injures more than 50 people in Hunsur

March 4, 2022
  • Over 40 people admitted to Hunsur General Hospital
  • Nine seriously injured shifted to Mysuru Hospital

Hunsur: More than 50 persons including children were injured when a rabid dog went on a biting-spree in the town on Wednesday evening.

The dog attacked people in areas like Saraswathipuram, Muslim Block, Nizam Mohalla, Lal Band Street, TAPCMS Road, Shabir Nagar, JLB Road, Maruthi Layout and near Bus Stand. It also chased people who came to the rescue of others and bit them.

Siddamma, a woman, who was sitting in front of her house at Saraswathipuram and playing with children, was attacked by the rabid dog, leaving a large wound on her head. It then attacked and bit more than 10 people in the same locality.

After moving to Maruthi Layout, the dog bit one Thayamma and injured her leg. She has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru.

Rush at Emergency Ward

As all those bitten by the rabid dog rushed to the General Hospital at once, huge rush was witnessed at the Emergency Ward.

More than 100 dogs bitten

After biting people, the rabid dog turned towards stray dogs, which were following and barking at it. It then charged at the dogs and bit over 100 dogs. A puppy, which was also bitten by this dog,  died a few minutes later causing tension among the residents.

Angry residents kill dog

Irked over the rabid dog injuring people, hundreds of youths armed with sticks and logs, went after the rabid dog and clubbed it to death.

Appeal to catch stray dogs

READ ALSO  City Law student dies

With stray dog menace increasing day-by-day, the residents of the town have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to catch the stray dogs, failing which the residents warned of staging a massive protest.

Health Officer clarifies

Meanwhile, City Municipal Council (CMC) Senior Health Officer Satish clarified that a rabid dog had indeed injured many people and it was killed by the irate public.

He said that if any dog is found to be rabid, it would be put down and added that vigil would be kept on the health conditions of stray dogs in the town.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching