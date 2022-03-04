Youth found murdered at Srirangapatna

March 4, 2022

Lethal weapons, scooter found at crime spot

Old rivalry suspected behind the murder

Srirangapatna: A body of a youth, who was brutally murdered was found at an agricultural field near Karekura in Srirangapatna taluk this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar (29), son of Mahadeva and a resident of Karekura village.

The murder came to light this morning when workers came to the field and saw Sagar’s KTM bike and his body. They immediately informed Sagar’s family members. Lethal weapons were also found at the crime spot and it is suspected that old rivalry could have led to the murder.

It is learnt that Sagar left his house in the evening on his scooter but did not return home. It is suspected that Sagar may have been killed yesterday between 9.30 pm and 10 pm.

Sagar had married about two years back and has a nine-month-old son.

Srirangapatna Town Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru for post-mortem. The Town Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.