‘Radio Manasa’ to go on air soon

February 13, 2021

UoM VC releases Logo Studio set up at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh at Senate Bhavan

Mysore/Mysuru: If everything goes as planning, ‘Radio Manasa’, a Community Radio Station (CRS) being set up by University of Mysore (UoM), at an estimated cost of Rs.35 lakh, to broadcast education-based programmes beneficial for both students and community, will go on air soon.

“We are waiting for an official letter from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi, to officially launch our Community Radio Station,” said Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, UoM, after unveiling the logo of the CRS, on the occasion of World Radio Day (Feb. 13), at a function held this morning at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri.

With this, UoM has become the first public Varsity in the State to start the CRS with the concept of community’s participation in development.

Explaining the salient features of ‘Radio Manasa’, Dr. M.S. Sapna, Co-ordinator of Community Radio Station, told SOM that Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has allotted 89.6 frequency for our station and programmes could be heard in the range of 18-20 kms. “Our CRS is not All India Radio (AIR) to broadcast a variety programme or like FM Stations to air only entertainment oriented. ‘Radio Manasa’ is basically to broadcast programmes based on community development, education oriented involving students and teachers. Special talks by reputed doctors, litterateurs or others will be recorded and aired for the benefit of students and community,” she said.

I&B Ministry has mandated that there should be a backup programmes of 90 days for which preparation was on. To begin with, programmes would be aired only two hours in a day but the duration of hours would be increased in the coming days. Unique programmes like songs by tribals and music on extinction would also be recorded and aired. The repeat of morning’s programme would be aired in the evening. Already, recording of students programmes was going on. We are expecting good response from students once ‘Radio Manasa’ goes on air, she noted.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the VC said Mysore University was the first public University in the State to have its Community Radio Station, though Agricultural Universities have but among the State we stand first. The idea of bringing the project goes back to three years, when the initiative was done through the PMEB Board for applying to I&B Ministry. The project of Community Radio was not an easy task to the UoM as they had to apply under the educational institutional quota. Since the UoM has been one of the oldest and branded Universities in the country, the approval was done and the process commenced in mid-2018, he said.

Reason behind ‘Radio Manasa’: Prof. Hemantha Kumar said the name ‘Radio Manasa’ was selected and approved keeping in view the name of the Manasagangothri campus which would flourish like a flow of knowledge. The upcoming radio station as an identity should grow and deliver its best to the people. Involving the community members, public organisations, students and faculty within the campus, it can come up with novel ideas and programmes which will be broadcast for the inclusive growth of all members.

The infrastructure support had been provided and has got all state- of-the-art facilities. The logo has its own history as it has been embodied within the logo of UoM, this itself was a clear indication that this new identity of the campus was an inseparable part. The University too can apply for grants under the scheme of CRS for its sustainability in the future. Adding up was the NAAC visit which would get them some good points with its inclusion and operations for the community they serve as an educational institution.

Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Director, PMEB, Dr. T.S. Devaraja, Finance Officer, UoM and others were present.