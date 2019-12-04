‘Rahul’ 8-year-old Tiger at Mysuru Zoo adopted

December 4, 2019

Mysuru: Rahul, a majestic Royal Bengal Tiger at the Mysuru Zoo, was adopted by Dairy Day Ice Cream.

The adoption of Rahul is part of Dairy Day’s efforts to contribute towards the extremely successful conservation and breeding programme of Mysuru Zoo.

The official certificate of Adoption was handed over by Zoo authorities to the representatives from Dairy Day at the Zoo premises recently. Rahul was captured from the wild and brought to Mysuru Zoo.

Mysuru Zoo is involved in captive breeding programme of endangered species and other conservation projects. Corporate and individual support is central to the success of the conservation policy at the Zoo as apart from monetary benefits, which takes care of the day-to-day expenses incurred on the animal.

