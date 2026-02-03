Raids by outside agencies flag growing drug network

February 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Were North Indian drug syndicates using industrial sheds in Mysuru to manufacture synthetic drugs such as MDMA and mephedrone under the guise of cleaning product units?

While a raid in January 2026 was carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and seized drugs worth Rs. 10 crore besides Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, a four-wheeler (SUV) and over 500 kgs of various chemicals, an earlier operation in July 2025 by the Maharashtra Police had busted an MDMA manufacturing unit at Unnathi Nagar in Belavatta, along the Outer Ring Road, leading to the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs. 390 crore.

Following the NCB operation in January, Mysuru District Police raided a rented house in Yandahalli, under the jurisdiction of the Mysuru South Police Station and seized raw materials suspected to be used in the manufacture of synthetic drugs.

These back-to-back incidents — both involving drug units in Mysuru being uncovered by agencies from outside the State — have raised serious questions about effectiveness of local law enforcement and regulatory monitoring.