Rail Museum illuminated for Dasara festivities

October 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Rail Museum located on KRS Road will be illuminated with LED lights during the 10-day Dasara festivities from Oct. 17 to 26.

The working hours of the museum (10 am to 6 pm on normal days) is extended by two hours, that is up to 8 pm. All the outdoor exhibits like vintage steam locomotives, hand cranes, inspection coaches, etc., have been illuminated to give a spectacular look.

The Rail Museum is an interesting place to know about the long and epic journey of Railways in India spanning over 160 years.

The renovated museum has a fascinating collection of vintage steam locomotives and the other new amenities such as audio-visual media centre, playground for kids, coach cafe, view tower, are worth watching. South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division authorities, led by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Aparna Garg inspected the illumination works on Oct. 14.