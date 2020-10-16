Talacauvery gears up for Theerthodbhava tomorrow

October 16, 2020

Madikeri: With the Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery, the birth place of river Cauvery in Kodagu district, scheduled to take place at the auspicious time of 7.03 am tomorrow (Oct.17), the Kodagu District Administration is fully geared for the event.

However, the public entry to Talacauvery has been severely restricted this time due to rampant spread of COVID-19 pandemic. All those taking part, have been asked to bring COVID-19 test certificate issued after Oct.14. Only those having COVID-19 negative report are allowed to take part. Also, no devotee is allowed to have holy bath in the Talacauvery pond and collecting holy water from the pond too has been banned. But the holy water will be sprinkled on the devotees and the Temple Committee will itself distribute Theertha (holy water) to devotees.

Following directions from the District Administration, the Talacauvery Temple Management Committee has taken measures for strict enforcement of COVID norms which include compulsory wearing of face mask and maintenance of physical distancing.

Ahead of Theerthodbhava, the entire temple premises has been washed and the Police have erected barricades to prevent large gathering of devotees.

As Theerthodbhava is taking place early in the morning, the chances of mist and drizzle covering the place is very high and as such the authorities have erected high mast lights around the area. Also, as a security measure, CC cameras have been installed all around the area and the temple has been illuminated, albeit on a low-scale.

As other safety measures, railings have been erected on the road leading from the foot of Brahmagiri Hill, a few vehicle parking sheds have been erected and exclusive sheds have been erected for conducting health check-up of devotees.

Talacauvery Temple Thakka Kodi Motaiah said that several rituals associated with the event started from Sept.16 itself. The jewellery was brought to Talacauvery temple on Thursday. Although Kodagu is battered by natural calamities and the outbreak of COVID-19, the Theerthodbhava will take place with customary and traditional rituals, he said.

The Temple Committee President Biddatanda Thammaiah said that the temple authorities are strictly following COVID-19 guidelines set out by the Government and the District Administration. Pointing out that separate counters have been set up for sprinkling and distribution of theertha, Thammaiah said devotees will only be allowed to offer seva near Theertha Kundike. All the devotees should stand in a proper queue, while maintaining safety norms, he added.

As far as Bhagamandala temple is concerned, the famous Bhagandeshwara temple has been illuminated. And additional lighting arrangements have been made all around Bhagamandala and Triveni Sangama.

Kodagu District Minister V. Somanna is scheduled to inaugurate the Rs. 75 lakh building block which houses tonsuring facility, ticket counter and performance of pujas and homas, today (Oct.16) at Bhagamandala.