Railway Goods Shed Lorry Parking Row: Trucks park on MUDA land along Railway track

February 24, 2022

No basic amenities available for over 800 workers at new location

2-km public road blocked by Railways still a bone of contention

Mysore/Mysuru: A temporary solution to the Mysore New Goods Terminal (MNGT) truck parking controversy has been arrived at after the parking lot on Jodi Thenginamara Road in Bannimantap has been shifted to a new location.

All the 270-odd trucks that were earlier parked at Taluk Agricultural Produce Cooperative Marketing Society (TAPCMS) premises have moved to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land along the Railway track sometime back and this has brought a major relief to commuters on Jodi Thenginamara Road. Earlier, as the trucks were using this particular road, bottlenecks on the stretch were usual and sometimes accidents used to occur due to constant movement of heavy traffic.

Now as the trucks have moved to MUDA ‘Industrial A Layout’ vacant plots 68/C, 68/D, 68/E and 73/A — adjacent to Gumnam Shahwali Dargah — there are fewer trucks on Jodi Thenginamara Road. As per the request from the Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners Association, MUDA decided to allow the parking of trucks after taking rent for the land, putting a temporary end to the long-standing problem.

Lack of basic amenities

Meanwhile, Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners Association President Abdul Khader Shahid has urged MUDA to provide civic amenities such as sanitation, drinking water, power connection etc., at the new location.

“There are over 800 workers who come here daily and there is no water and toilets. Also, there is no shade to park our trucks and we are forced to stay inside vehicles,” he told SOM this morning.

Shahid also raised the issue of the Railways blocking a two-furlong stretch of a public road that has been blocked by the Railways near the Ring Road at Bannimantap. The road provides a direct connection between the Railway Goods Shed and the Ring Road.

“Citing safety reasons, the Railways have blocked the road and many efforts by Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait have yielded no results. The MLA had met the Divisional Railway Manager of South Western Railway many times and even had discussion with the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner. But the Railways have not obliged,” he said.

“The Hazrath Gumnam Shahwali Dargah Road was developed at a cost of Rs. 16 crore due to the efforts of Tanveer Sait. The road was developed and a new bridge was constructed for connectivity exclusively for the movement of trucks. A huge mound near the Dargah was also partly cleared to facilitate road construction. Despite all these efforts, the Railways have not budged and have refused to clear the road,” he added.

New road not realised

MUDA had taken up the road works between the Goods Shed and the Ring Road worth Rs. 15 crore but the Railways has refused to part with the land. In the past, the Railways has stated that the new road cannot be made as it will come close to the Railway track and trespass cannot be permitted near the track. “Heavy movement of trucks is a safety issue. The present road arrangement is functioning smoothly from the Goods Shed area side. Hence, in view of safety, the new road cannot be made,” Railways had stated earlier.