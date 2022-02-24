On her last day as Mayor… Sunanda Palanetra flags off women-driven garbage collection vehicles

February 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “In my short tenure as Mayor, I have served to the best of my ability and I am happy with my work,” said Sunanda Palanetra, whose term as Mayor ends today.

Addressing a press meet at MCC Office this morning, she listed out the works undertaken during her tenure and also launched two women-driven garbage collection vehicles.

“We have purchased new vehicles for collection and transportation of garbage and for the first time, women drivers have been deployed for garbage collection vehicles. We have also purchased 12 compactor vehicles and from next month every Ward will have one tractor for various works,” the Mayor said. Stating that from April 1 this year Trade Licence can be obtained online, she said that for the first time in the State, MCC has implemented Facial Recognition-Based Attendance System for Pourakarmikas.

Listing out the works, Sunanda Palanetra said that filling up of potholes in all 65 MCC Wards at a cost of Rs. 6.5 crore has been taken up and will be completed by March end. Laying of 8.72 km bicycle tracks on various roads at a cost of Rs. 3.30 crore has been approved and the works will be taken up soon.

Pointing out that the public bicycle sharing system — Trin Trin — had received overwhelming response, she said that the present 450 bicycles with 48 hubs or docking stations would be upgraded to 1,000 bicycles with 100 hubs along with Smart Lock System and the upgradation works will be implemented at the earliest. Stating that the works on the multi-level parking lot in Town Hall premises, which had come to a standstill since five years, has commenced now, the Mayor said that widening of Azeez Sait Main Road and development of burial grounds have also been taken up.

Parking lots

She said that parking lot development to park 130 vehicles at Sewage Farm and 70 vehicles at Rayanakere has been taken up and added that works on Smart Parking Automated Service Station and Diesel Station at a cost of Rs. 3.5 crore is underway.

Pointing out that 49 various works taken up at a cost of about Rs. 10 crore under the 14th Finance Grant, 208 works pertaining to roads, parks and drains at a cost of about Rs. 32 crore under the 15th Finance Grant and 102 works under MCC’s 24.10 Project taken up at a cost of about Rs. 8 crore have been taken up, she said that a total of 359 works worth Rs. 41.31 crore were underway.

Garbage collection at night

The Mayor said that separate teams with garbage collection vehicles will be deployed during night times to collect garbage generated by roadside food joints such as fast food and chat centres as this would ease the burden on Pourakarmikas during day shift. “A construction debris recycling unit will also come up and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared which has been approved by the Council. Even water bills can be paid online now,” the Mayor said.

Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MCC Development Officer Mahesh, women drivers Mani, Geetha and Parvathi were present during the vehicle launch.