Railway Protection Force conducts passenger awareness campaign 

June 24, 2026

Two runaway children rescued

Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mysuru Division, continuing its dedicated efforts towards passenger safety, child protection and public awareness through various initiatives, conducted ‘Jan-Jagaran,’ a passenger awareness programme by RPF staff and Railway Signal Department staff, at Chikjajur Railway Station and onboard Train No. 56519 KSR Bengaluru-Hospet Passenger train recently.

During the campaign, passengers were educated on various safety measures, including avoiding acceptance of food items from strangers, remaining vigilant against theft of personal belongings and keeping a close watch on their luggage.

Awareness was also created regarding the dangers of footboard travel, trespassing on railway tracks and carrying inflammable articles in trains.

Passengers were also advised to make use of Railway Helpline No. 139 for any assistance during their journey.

Two runaway children rescued

In another significant operation under the ‘Nanhe Farishte’ initiative, RPF Arsikere successfully rescued two runaway children travelling without valid authority in Train No. 17309 on Sunday.

Acting on an information received from the Divisional Security Control Room, Mysuru, SI/ RPF/ Arsikere, along with staff, immediately attended the train and rescued the children.

During enquiry, the children, aged 11 and 12 years respectively, revealed that they were students residing in a school hostel at Tumakuru. They stated that they had left the school premises without permission and boarded a train intending to travel towards Hubballi, as their classmates had gone home for holidays while their parents had not come to take them home.

Following due procedures, both children were handed over to the District Child Protection Unit, Hassan (Arsikere Unit), in the presence of Railway officials for further care, counselling and rehabilitation.

The prompt and swift action of RPF personnel ensured the safety and protection of the children and prevented them from being exposed to potential risks during unsupervised travel.