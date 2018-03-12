Railways’ refusal to clear road blockage in Bannimantap: Minister Tanveer Sait inspects road, assures to write to Centre

Mysuru: In the context of the Railway Department’s refusal to clear the blockage of about 200 meters of road in Bannimantap connecting Hazrath Gumnam Shahwali Dargah Road and Ring Road thus holding up the linkage work, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and N.R. Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait visited the spot yesterday to take stock of the situation and work on resolving the bone of contention.

The direct connection between Railway Goods Shed and the Ring Road is affected by the blockage of the aforementioned stretch of Road with trucks plying on Jodi Thenginamara Road leading to a traffic jam continuously.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanveer Sait said that after doubling the railway track between Mysuru and Bengaluru, the distance between the controversial Road and the railway track has come down from the earlier 40 metre which the Railway Department was aware of. He questioned the rationale behind the apprehension of the Railways that the track had come closer to the road posing safety risks.

Continuing, Tanveer Sait claimed that he had discussed about the matter with Railway DRM in the presence of MP Pratap Simha and DC D. Randeep citing examples of roads running close to railway tracks.

He added that the Railways was assured of an alternative land elsewhere. He regretted that the Railways was unnecessarily coming in the way of road work.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Tanveer Sait said that he would initiate another round of discussion with the Railways on the matter after the completion of second PU examination.

He assured to write a letter to the Union Government apprising of the ground realities of the problem and seek approval of the project to benefit the truckers and the public.

Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners’ Association Secretary Abdul Khader Shahid and others were present dduring theinspection.