Rain brings some respite from scorching heat

March 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Scattered to heavy rainfall brought some respite to Mysureans from scorching heat last night with incidents of tree branches falling on the roads at two places in city.

Though there was sun shining bright from the morning, clouds suddenly covered the sky in the evening and in just a few hours, rain began to pour in the heart of the city and surrounding localities bringing down the temperature a little bit. The rain continued till late night.

Following rains, huge branches of trees broke and fell on the roads in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage and another branch fell across Udayaravi Road in Kuvempunagar.

The branches were cleared by MCC staff and traffic was restored on these roads. No injuries, loss of live and damages to properties were reported.