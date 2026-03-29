Rain brings some respite from scorching heat
News

Rain brings some respite from scorching heat

March 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Scattered to heavy rainfall brought some respite to Mysureans from scorching heat last night with incidents of tree branches falling on the roads at two places in city.

Though there was sun shining bright from the morning, clouds suddenly covered the sky in the evening and in just a few hours, rain began to pour in the heart of the city and surrounding localities bringing down the temperature a little bit. The rain continued till late night.

Following rains, huge branches of trees broke and fell on the roads in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage and another branch fell across Udayaravi Road in Kuvempunagar.

The branches were cleared by MCC staff and traffic was restored on these roads. No injuries, loss of live and damages to properties were reported. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching