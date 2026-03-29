Miraculous escape for motorists as huge tree falls across road

March 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A bike rider and an autorickshaw driver had a miraculous escape when a huge tree got uprooted and fell on the vehicles near Sahakara Bhavan on Chamaraja Double Road in city yesterday afternoon. Both the vehicles have been damaged in the incident.

This tree had leaned towards the road since a few days and though there was no rain or wind, the huge tree got uprooted and fell across the road as the roots of the tree had become weak due to root suffocation, it is learnt.

Soon, Police personnel and MCC officials, staff and MCC Abhaya team members, who reached the spot, cleared the fallen tree and made way for smooth flow of traffic. Vehicular traffic was disrupted till the tree was cleared.

Chamaraja Double Road is one of the busiest roads in city which witness heavy movement of traffic and people throughout the day. There are traffic signal lights very close to the spot where the tree fell and motorists, pedestrians wait at the signal lights till the signal turns green, before moving ahead. Luckily, no injuries or loss of life was reported, much to the relief of the public.

Public alleged that when footpath works were taken up, even the base of the tree was filled with concrete leading to the tree roots getting weak due to root suffocation.

There are many trees across the city which are facing such problems, public have urged the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to remove the concrete or inter-locking tiles from the tree base and make way for air and water to enter the roots.