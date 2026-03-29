Traditional architectural style

March 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The redevelopment of Mysuru’s Agrahara Circle will not only restore the landmark but also highlight traditional architectural elements. The plan includes a stone-built outer ring, a central fountain and a specially designed pavilion topped with a seated statue of Lord Shiva.

Traditional-style retaining walls will also be constructed along adjoining roads, giving the Circle a distinct heritage-inspired look. The Rs. 50 lakh project covers redevelopment of Circle as well as improvements to adjacent Kanti Mallanna Bus Stand.

With special grants from the Chief Minister, the stretch between Agrahara Circle and K.R. Circle will be taken up for white-topping. The project is expected to improve connectivity and strengthen road durability along one of the city’s busiest corridors, said MLA T.S. Srivatsa.