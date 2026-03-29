Agrahara Circle to get Rs. 50 lakh makeover

March 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The historic N. Madhavrao Circle, popularly known as Agrahara Circle, is set for redevelopment at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh.

The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has sanctioned special funds for the project and Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa is leading the initiative to restore the structure and give the landmark a fresh look.

Despite Mysuru’s reputation as the cultural capital of Karnataka, several of its landmark circles, streets and public buildings have suffered from poor maintenance. Agrahara Circle, located in the heart of the city and over a century old, is among those that have fallen into disrepair.

One of the city’s busiest junctions, Circle sees thousands of vehicles every day. Five major Roads, M.G. Road, Vani Vilas Road, New Sayyaji Rao Road, 101 Ganapathi Temple Road and Thyagaraja Road, converge here, linking several key parts of Mysuru.

Yet, despite being close to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) headquarters, the Circle has steadily deteriorated over the years. Several other circles in Mysuru, including K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Fountain Circle and RTO Circle, are known for their distinctive designs.

Agrahara Circle, however, stands apart for its spiritual character. It features a fountain crowned with a statue of Lord Shiva, while its outer ring is painted in the tricolours of the national flag.

Years of neglect have left the fountain defunct and the structure dilapidated, even as public appeals and protests seeking regular maintenance went unanswered.

Now, MDA has approved Rs. 50 lakh for the redevelopment of the Circle, along with improvements to the nearby Kanti Mallanna Bus Stand.

A blueprint for the project has been prepared and work is expected to begin within the next two months, giving the landmark a long-awaited facelift.