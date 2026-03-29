Banned plastic seized during MCC raid

March 29, 2026

Over Rs. 2 lakh fine collected in single day

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is acting tough on the usage, storage and sale of banned plastic conducted raids on shops recently and collected a total fine of Rs. 2,05,700 from various shops for violating norms besides seizing a large quantity of banned plastic from these shops.

Fine collection

The fine collection in various MCC Zones is as follows: MCC Zone 1 – Rs. 4,000; Zone 2 – Rs. 45,000; Zone 3 – 12,000; Zone 4 – Rs. 45,000; Zone 6 – 60,000; Zone 7 – Rs. 15,300; Zone 8 – Rs. 9,800 and Zone 9 – Rs. 14,600. Besides collecting fines, the MCC officials have warned the traders against storing, selling and using of banned plastics.

Raids during night

The MCC officials, who were conducting raids during daytime have now begun raiding during night time as traders used to be well prepared during day and had begun procuring and selling banned plastics at night.

MCC officials, who had received information in this regard, raided various transport offices in the night and seized the banned plastics which had arrived from Bengaluru.

Transport offices raided

Transport offices at Santhepet and Shivarampet such as Vega Transport, Santosh Roadlines, Sri Guru Raghavendra Transport and Mahadeshwara Parcel service were raided during which about 130-kg of banned plastics which had arrived from Bengaluru and getting ready to be transported to Madikeri in Kodagu was seized and a fine of Rs. 10,000 was imposed on the transporter.

In the morning, raids were conducted on Dhanvantri Traders and Nandi Packing at Santhepet and 97 kg of the banned material was seized. In all, a total of 227 kgs of banned plastic were seized.

Action to be taken on manufacturers?

The MCC officials have only been raiding wholesalers, retailers and transport offices but have not taken any action against manufacturers of banned plastics till now.

If the manufacturers of banned plastics are targeted, the supply of banned plastics to city will gradually reduce in the coming days and urged the MCC officials to also raid manufacturers and impose heavy fines on those factories manufacturing the banned plastic so that they stop producing the banned item.

MCC Health Inspectors Shashi, Praveen, Ashwath, Sheela, Manju Kumar, Krishna, Ashok, Namratha, Srinidhi, Rajeshwari, Prakash, Harish, Somashekar, Manjunath and Ravishankar, Environmental Engineers Jyothi, Mahadevi, Sridevi, Mythri, Abhaya team members and other staff took part in the raids.