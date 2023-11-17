Mane Mane Dasara: MCC presents mementoes for attractive display of dolls

November 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: At a function held at the Old Council Hall of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Nov. 14, 25 persons who had displayed dolls at various MCC wards as part of Mane Mane Dasara, were felicitated and presented memento (replica of Mysore Palace) and appreciation letter by the MCC.

In all, 89 persons enthusiastically participated in the Mane Mane Dasara competition held at all the 65 wards of the city.

The mementos were distributed in the presence of Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Leader of the ruling party in the Corporation and Corporator M.V. Ramaprasad and others.

Those who were presented with mementos and appreciation letters are Ramachandra Agrahara’s Hemalatha Kumaraswamy and Ananta Narayana, Siddaraju of Ramanuja Road, Rangalakshmi of Subbarayanakere, Sonar Street, R. Anasuya Devi of Mandi Mohalla, S.R. Rashmi, Padmashree and Ravishankar of Kuvempunagar, Banumati Sundareshan of Saraswathipuram, S. Nandini of Prashanth Nagar in Bogadi 2nd stage, Ramakrishna Nagar’s Savitha Dinesh and B.G. Swaroopini, Saraswathipuram’s Jayashri Nagaprasad, Kuvempunagar M Block’s Shyam Sundar, J.P. Nagar’s V.R. Parvathi Rao, Aravindanagar’s Rajeshwari Ganeshan, G.S. Aishwarya of Krishnamurthypuram, T.K. Umadevi of Srirampura 2nd Stage, Gayatripuram’s G. Suma, Sathagalli’s Sridevi and Srivatsa and Rajeshwari of Vijayanagar 2nd stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Shivakumar said that Mane Mane Dasara with its attractive display of traditional dolls added more glitter to the Dasara festivities and has increased the cultural fame of Mysuru city. “Rulers of Mysuru kingdom patronised literature, arts, music, dance, drama and various other forms of culture and added glory to the history of Mysuru. We all need to follow their footsteps and create awareness among future generations about the reason behind exhibiting Dolls and other historical aspects,” he added.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff said Mysuru city has a tradition of exhibiting dolls during Dasara and to encourage this, mementos and appreciation letters were given to 25 people. Other participants have also been given letters of appreciation, he added.

Speaking after receiving the memento, Rajeshwari Ganeshan said that Mysuru kingdom was known for its rich cultural heritage during the regime of Mysuru kings and expressed her happiness about the fact that the same tradition is being continued even during the present democratic rule. Pallavi, who also received the memento said dolls depicting various mythological and historical characters used to be displayed earlier and of late, the dolls of sports persons are also being exhibited. Display of dolls will create good impression among children about our culture, she added.