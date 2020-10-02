Veggie vending vehicles now on garbage collection work

October 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sixty-five tippers procured at a cost of Rs.4.30 crore and used as vehicles to sell fruits and vegetables during the lockdown period are now being used for garbage collection.

Last year, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had bought 66 tippers out of Rs. 4.30 crore grant allotted under 14th Finance Commission. The brand new vehicles were used extensively to sell fruits and vegetables during lockdown period to prevent citizens from going to market violating lockdown rules.

It was done jointly by APMC, MCC and HOPCOMS. This had helped citizens to purchase vegetables and fruits in front of their houses.

After District Minister S.T. Somashekar flagged off these new vehicles on March 30, the MCC started using the same for collection of garbage. One vehicle each has been allotted to all 65 MCC wards in city.