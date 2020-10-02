COVID-19: DC directs officials for mandatory testing of primary contacts
Mysore/Mysuru: Directing the officials to intensify COVID-19 testing in the wake of rapid spread of the deadly virus in the district, DC Rohini Sindhuri said that it is also mandatory to conduct tests on all primary contacts of the infected persons.

She was speaking at a meeting of COVID-19 Nodal Officers at the ZP Hall here yesterday.

Stressing on the need to conduct tests on at least ten primary contacts, including the family members of the infected, Rohini said details of primary and secondary contacts of the infected is not being correctly uploaded in the App and as such the tracking has gone awry. Hence it is important that the data entry of primary and secondary contacts be done accurately, she said.

The medical staff should  also collect necessary samples for RT-PCR Test while taking samples for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). Pointing out that samples which test negative in RAT should be compulsorily sent for RT-PCR for further confirmation, she said that it is important to sensitise the public on voluntarily undergoing COVID-19 test, for which the authorities must adapt IEC (Information, Education, Communication) initiative. Expressing concern over rising number of deaths, she said that it is also important to bring down mortality rate. MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, ZP CEO D. Bharathi, SP C.B. Ryshyanth and other officials were present.

