Heavy Duty cleaning machines donated to MCC

October 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Mitsubhishi Heavy Industries and VST Diesel Engine Private Limited, Metagalli Industrial Area, donated two huge cleaning machines worth Rs.36 lakh each to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) at a function held at Town Hall today.

C. Oom Saravanabhava, Senior Manager and Section Head, IP System and S.R.Sagar, Assistant Manager, APPL Engineering and Customer Support, symbolically handed over the keys to District Minister S.T. Somashekar. Later, Somashekar handed over the machinery to the MCC Chief.

According to information available, Jatayu Heavy Duty Portable Vacuum-based cleaning machine is an innovation made in India.

It is a portable vacuum-based cleaning machine which can be mounted on any small truck and provide instant cleaning. It’s all weather proof, operator friendly and rugged design means it can be used by anyone, anytime, anywhere. It can suck even the empty coconut shells, small stones and piles of garbage found on roads. The garbage is collected inside a separate chamber from where it will be emptied later.