Rain damage, landslides in Kodagu: CM Siddaramaiah promises financial aid, new houses

August 3, 2024

Madikeri: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that a compensation of Rs. 1.20 lakh will be provided for any house destroyed in Kodagu district, with the construction of new houses undertaken by the D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation.

During his visit to several rain-hit areas of the district yesterday, the CM inspected damaged houses across all five taluks in Kodagu and areas affected by landslides.

Partially damaged houses will receive a compensation of Rs. 50,000, with an additional Rs. 43,000 from the State funds, which are already being transferred directly to the victims’ accounts. Compensation for livestock losses is set at Rs. 35,000 per animal.

The CM discussed mitigation measures with officials and locals, particularly in Srimangala and Kutta in Ponnampet taluk, where landslides have caused significant hardship.

More than 20 families have lost their houses due to landslides in the area. The CM directed the immediate completion of the suspension bridge, repair works in rain-affected areas, and road repairs and construction.

Siddaramaiah visited one of the relief camps and spoke with the people who had taken shelter there. He advised them to approach the District Administration and MLAs if they needed additional facilities at the camp.

Camp residents reported that they were being provided with food and all necessary facilities. People from tribal communities have also taken shelter at the relief camp.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, who was also present with the CM, inquired about the nutrition of children at the camp, and locals confirmed that nutritious food was being provided.

Responding to demands for road works, the CM assured that road repairs would commence once the rains recede.

On the financial and logistical measures being taken to address the rain damage, Siddaramaiah announced that the State has allocated Rs. 746 crore, with an additional Rs. 46 crore available in the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner’s Personal Deposit. He assured that more funds would be provided if necessary to aid recovery efforts.

The Chief Minister highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that incessant rains have exacerbated the damage. “Landslides have occurred in 20 locations, with smaller landslides affecting several other areas. Fortunately, there have been no fatalities, but there are injuries. Sixty-seven houses have been destroyed and 176 have suffered partial damage,” Siddaramaiah stated.

He also addressed the damage to infrastructure, including 344 km of public and panchayat roads and 2,708 fallen electric poles, of which all but 150 have been restored. A total of 47 damaged transformers have been reinstalled and repair work is ongoing. Additionally, horticultural crops on 28 hectares have been damaged, prompting a joint survey by the Coffee Board and Revenue Department.

Over 14 relief camps have been established, housing 186 displaced individuals. The CM emphasised the urgency of completing the retaining wall repair work at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office by December. He also noted that the region has experienced 50 percent more rainfall than usual this season.

District in-Charge Minister N.S. Boseraju, MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Dr. Mantar Gowda, former Minister M.C. Nanaiah, KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath, former MLC Veena Achaiah, Congress leader H.S. Chandramouli and others were present.