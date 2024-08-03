CM holds breakfast meeting with Congress leaders in Mysuru

August 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the sword of Damocles hanging over his head in respect of Karnataka Governor’s stance on granting permission for his prosecution in connection with the multi-crore MUDA 50:50 ratio sites allotment scam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with local Congress leaders and Legislators at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar here this morning.

During the meeting, Siddaramaiah, who reportedly looked tense for some time, vented out his anger at a former MLA, who raised the raging MUDA scam which has hit national headlines, by saying that all this would not have happened but for their (party leaders) follies, it is learnt.

The meeting was attended by Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who is also the CM’s Legal Advisor, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and a host of other Legislators, former Legislators and Congress party leaders.

Later, he held a closed door meeting with Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh and a few sitting party MLAs including K. Harishgowda, D. Ravishankar and C. Puttarangashetty, during which he is said to have discussed in detail about the process involved in the Governor’s sanction for prosecution of the CM based on a private complaint, the Governor’s moves in this regard and the probability of giving sanction. The meeting is said to have lasted for about 90 minutes.

Thereafter, the CM, who came out of his house, refused to speak to the media and left in his official car for Bokkahalli in Nanjangud taluk which is badly affected by the recent floods. He will subsequently travel to Hassan district, where he will inspect the landslides along Shiradi Ghat and the damages caused by floods in Sakaleshpur taluk and surrounding places, it is learnt.