Wayanad landslides: Centre moves draft to declare 57,000 sq km of Western Ghats as Eco-Sensitive
August 3, 2024

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the Wayanad landslide tragedy, the Centre has issued a draft notification to declare around 57,000 square kilometres of the Western Ghats across six States as an ‘Ecologically Sensitive Area’ (ESA).

The notification includes 20,668 sq km in Karnataka, 9,993.7 sq km in Kerala, 17,340 sq km in Maharashtra, 449 sq km in Gujarat, 1,461 sq km in Goa, 6,914 sq km in Tamil Nadu.

The Centre has invited suggestions and objections on the draft notification within 60 days after which, the notification will be issued. The draft notification seeks a consensus among the six States involved since the issue emerged in 2011.

Headed by former Director General of Forests Sanjay Kumar, the five-member committee is focusing on creating an Eco-Sensitive Area framework that will gain consensus from all stakeholders on infrastructure issues and the protection of biodiversity in the Western Ghats.

According to the draft notification, the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the eight ‘hottest hotspots’ of biological diversity in the world, are to be declared as an Ecologically Sensitive Area.

A complete ban on mining, quarrying and sand mining is suggested. The notification also proposes to phase out existing mines within five years from the date of issue of the final notification or on the expiry of the existing mining lease, whichever is earlier.

All new and expansion projects of building and construction with built-up areas of 20,000 square metres and above, and all new and expansion townships and area development projects with an area of 50 hectares and above or with built-up areas of 1,50,000 square meters and above,                                                               shall be prohibited.

However, there shall be no restriction on the repair, extension, or renovation of existing residential houses in the Eco-Sensitive Area as per prevailing laws and regulations.

In 2013, the Government formed the Dr. K. Kasturirangan Committee to provide recommendations on protecting the Eco-Sensitive Western Ghats. Similarly, in 2011, the Madhav Gadgil Committee also recommended conservation and prevention measures for the Western Ghats.

The Gadgil Committee recommended that 64 percent of the Western Ghats be designated as Eco-Sensitive Areas, while the Dr. Kasturirangan Committee reduced this to 37 percent.                              The Madhav Gadgil Committee Report on the ecology of the Western Ghats in 2011 suggested that the entire region be declared as Eco-Sensitive, with very limited development allowed in certain areas.

