Rain forecast for Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar till May 1: IMD
News

Rain forecast for Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar till May 1: IMD

April 30, 2025

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has forecast rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan over the next three days.

The IMD issued an impact-based warning and according to the forecast for South Interior Karnataka, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely at one or two places over Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Tumakuru and Mysuru. In contrast, the remaining districts may have light rain or thundershowers with gusty winds.

On Apr. 30, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely at a few places over Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura and Kolar, with dry weather expected elsewhere.

On May 1, similar conditions are predicted in Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts, while the rest of the State may remain dry.

By May 2, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected at a few places across all districts. The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning, indicating that lightning is likely at isolated places over the State until May 4.

Additionally, gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are very likely in South Interior Karnataka during this period. Hailstorms may occur on Apr. 30 and May 1 at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching