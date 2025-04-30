Rain wreaks havoc in Mysuru

April 30, 2025

Trees uprooted, electric poles, transformers damaged

Mysuru: Heavy rains, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds, brought some respite to the residents who were reeling under scorching summer, but also created havoc in city and surrounding places last night.

The rains, which started at about 8.30 pm, began to pour heavily at about 9 pm catching motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, off guard. Accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds, the rain not only disrupted traffic, but also brought down trees and branches besides snapping power lines and damaging electric poles and transformers.

While a large tree branch fell on a parked car damaging it on Temple Road in V.V. Puram, another large branch fell across the road near Ramakrishna Ashram. A huge tree branch fell on the power lines near ESI Hospital on KRS Road resulting in electric poles tilting and power lines sagging dangerously.

Also, over 15 large branches fell across the road from Deve Gowda Circle Junction towards Bannur, in front of Vidya Vikas Engineering College, disrupting smooth flow of traffic. Electric transformers at many places burst disrupting power. Power lines were also snapped at J.P. Nagar 11th Main Road near Sri Rama Mandira.

Tree and branches falling across the roads were reported at Gokulam Main Road in Jayalakshmipuram, Vontikoppal 1st and 2nd Main Road, Yadavagiri, Nelson Mandela Road in Bannimantap, Vidyaranyapuram, Vishveshwaranagar and other localities in city.

Following heavy rains, storm water drains and manholes began to overflow resulting in sewage water mixing with rain water and flowing on the roads near Deaf and Dumb School on New Sayyaji Rao Road and other places.

250-year-old banyan tree uprooted

Following heavy rains and gusty wind, a banyan tree said to be 250 years old and belonging to Beeregowda got uprooted at Doddamaragowdanahalli village in the taluk.

Also, mangoes worth lakhs of rupees and weighing about four tonnes were destroyed as the banyan tree fell on the mango trees bringing along two electric poles and snapping power lines. The fruits were supposed to be harvested in a day or two.

Meanwhile, CESC and MCC’s Abhaya team members, who swung into action last night, were seen clearing fallen trees and branches. CESC personnel were carrying out works to restore power supply in some parts of the city this morning.