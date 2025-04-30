Akshaya Tritiya Shopping

April 30, 2025

Mysuru: As part of auspicious Akshaya Tritiya celebrations today, jewellery showrooms across the city announced special offers to attract customers to purchase gold, diamond and silver articles. Many people purchase gold on this day as it is believed that acquiring gold on Akshaya Tritiya will lead to prosperity in the future.

The showrooms were opened as early as 9 am for the benefit of the customers. Though there was not much rush in the morning, slowly it witnessed a steady rise in sales. Soaring sun is expected to be one of the reasons for slow sales in the morning.

However, the jewellers are expecting the sales to go up in the evening. Another factor for moderate sales is also the rise in gold prices. Today also being an auspicious day for marriage, house warming and other functions, people are expected to visit gold showrooms after attending to the functions.

In Mysuru, the price of 22 Karat gold is Rs. 8,980 per gram today, compared to Rs. 6,700 per gram on Akshya Tritiya last year, an increase of Rs. 2,280 per gram.

However, compared to a few days, gold prices have reduced by a decent margin as it had almost touched Rs. 10,000 per gram of 22 Karat gold.

Jos Alukkas and Joyalukkas on B.N Road, Tholasi Jewels on Ashoka Road, V.V. Mohalla and Nanjangud, A. Shankara Chetty and Sons, K.R. Circle, Caratlane, Nexus Mall, Tanishq, D.D. Urs Road, Sulthan Diamonds and Gold near St. Philomena’s Church, Prakash Jewellers, Vinoba Road, Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Kalyan Jewellers, Laskhar Mohalla, Bhima Jewellers, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Sree Kumaran Jewellers, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Lalitha Jewellery Mart on Ashoka Road are among prominent showrooms which would be attracting customers.

Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day of Vaishaka month in Hindu calendar. This is not only about purchasing gold, diamonds or other precious items but it is also a day when people engage in acts of humanitarianism and offer special pujas to Lord Vishnu. Akshaya Tritiya is also the day when Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu was born.

The Mysuru City Police had also deployed Police personnel at Central Business District (CBD) which houses prominent gold showrooms. Police Control Room (PCR) and Garuda patrolling vehicles were seen making regular rounds at K.R. Circle, Ashoka Road, D. Devaraja Urs Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Surya Bakery Circle, at Saraswathipuram, Kuvempunagar, Dattagalli, Agrahara which house many gold showrooms to keep an eye on anti-social elements and to prevent untoward incidents.