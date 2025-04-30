Basava Jayanti celebrated in city
April 30, 2025

Mysuru: Basava Jayanti, the birth anniversary of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, was celebrated across the city this morning.

The District Administration in association with Kannada and Culture Department had organised Basava Jayanti celebrations at Kalamandira.

MLA and KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait inaugurated the programme in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, President of Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru City Unit, M.G. Sadanandaiah, former President of Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat M. Chandrashekar, pro-Kannada activist Mugur Nanjundaswamy and others.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the statue of Basavanna opposite JSS Mahavidyapeetha in city. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture V.N.  Mallikarjunaswamy, Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and T.S. Srivatsa, MLC C. N. Manjegowda, DCPs M. Muthuraju and K.S. Sundar Raj were prominent among the dignitaries who offered floral tributes.

Foundation was laid for the construction of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha building on Rajkumar Road near JSS Layout, in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji to mark the occasion.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and leaders of various other organisations too celebrated Basava Jayanti.

