Centre revamps National Security Advisory Board 
Centre revamps National Security Advisory Board 

April 30, 2025

New Delhi:  The Modi Government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board amid tensions over Pahalgam terror attack, appointing former Intelligence Chief Alok Joshi as its Chairman.

Joshi, who earlier headed the Research and Analytical Wing (R&AW), will lead the seven-Member Board comprising retired officers from the Armed and Police Forces.

Former Western Air Commander Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt. Gen. A.K. Singh and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna are among the retired officers from the military services now part of the Board.

Two retired officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) — Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh — and B. Venkatesh Varma, a retired officer from the Indian Foreign Service, are also part of the revamped Board.

