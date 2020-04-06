Rain, hailstorms bring respite from sweltering heat

April 6, 2020

Mysuru/Madikeri: Rain brought some relief from sweltering heat and several parts of State including Mysuru and Kodagu received light to moderate rainfall coupled with thunderstorms and hailstorms last midnight. It began raining at around 12.20 am and the intermittent showers lasted for over an hour.

Police, Home Guards and other enforcement forces that were on streets implementing the lockdown had to run for cover due to the unexpected showers.

Kodagu district too recorded moderate rainfall in northern parts like Madikeri, Napoklu, Somwarpet, Galibeedu, Talacauvery, Kallugundi, Sampaje and Makkandur.

While many of these places received hailstorms, it did not rain in South Kodagu.

Following the gradual increase in mercury — that touched 40 degrees Celsius in some parts — and the formation of a trough from north to south, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert on Saturday, suggesting moderate rain and thunderstorm activities in south interior and central Karnataka districts. The situation will prevail for a couple of days.

Attributing the rains and hailstorms to existing trough over peninsular region, Dr. G.S. Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru, said the high temperature had resulted in the formation of convection clouds across North Karnataka.

The agro-advisory bulletin for Mysuru district released by Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli (OFRSN) says that the maximum temperature in Mysuru from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8 will be between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature for those days is between 23 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Scattered rainfall

As per the forecast received from IMD, there will be cloudy sky, very light scattered rainfall till Apr. 8. The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 72-84 percent and afternoon relative humidity is expected to be in the range 13-24 percent. Wind speed is expected to be 3 to 5 km per hour.

In the wake of COIVID-19, farmers have been advised to stay at home and only carry out only essential activities while ensuring social distancing.

